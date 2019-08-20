As Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Pointstate Capital LP Lowered Position; Bright Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Position by $360,000 as Valuation Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.31. About 87,397 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $268.39. About 908,728 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Introduces the WINLINE 500 Series from Winona®, a Family of Linear Accent Luminaires Offering Superior Optical Performance – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) CEO Vern Nagel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of WhiteOptics NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holding invested in 0% or 25 shares. 35,143 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Seizert Limited Company stated it has 549,452 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 150,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverbridge reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Ing Groep Nv holds 0% or 1,782 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 300,389 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 99,213 shares. Glenmede Com Na reported 33 shares stake. Comerica Bancorp reported 28,580 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt has 68,957 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.