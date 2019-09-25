As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Wealth Architects Has Cut Holding; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lowered Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake by $628,083

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 1,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $247.53. About 107,476 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 11,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 578,549 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98M, down from 589,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 18,455 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.89 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $332.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 37,060 shares to 56,050 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 57,161 shares to 126,042 shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.74M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.