As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Position; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Continues to Hold Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 55,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 531,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.85M, up from 476,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 3.80 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $262.57. About 319,483 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.56 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 40,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 4,521 shares to 269,872 shares, valued at $20.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 9,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,079 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

