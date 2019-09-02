As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Delta Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.64 Million; As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Market Valuation Rose, Kerrisdale Advisers Lifted Holding

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.22 lastly. It is down 2.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $64.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 75,738 shares. 216,900 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Macquarie Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 50,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 19,554 shares. Selz Capital holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 353,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 10,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ubs Asset Americas holds 184,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 211,485 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). New York-based Qs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

