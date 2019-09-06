As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Holder Cibc Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shares Rose While Pioneer Trust Bank N A Raised Position by $1.03 Million

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 1.00 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 11,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 23,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 35,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $251.22. About 2.77 million shares traded or 99.98% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp holds 1.64% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 481,336 shares. Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or invested in 1.46% or 13,588 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ftb Advisors holds 4,093 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital owns 1,141 shares. Becker Mngmt Inc owns 72,294 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. 42,788 were accumulated by Schroder Invest. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 53,068 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 390,232 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 8,844 shares. Pitcairn owns 3,186 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 86,986 were reported by United Automobile Association. Fruth Inv invested in 0.12% or 1,140 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,416 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28B for 13.08 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 14,601 shares to 78,929 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 92,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).