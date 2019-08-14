As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Holder Allstate Has Decreased Holding; Graco (GGG) Market Value Declined While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased by $59.93 Million Its Holding

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 3,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,649 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 17,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.09 during the last trading session, reaching $277.81. About 412,495 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 5.90M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.02 million, down from 7.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 113,481 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 3.65M shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $336.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.35 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr accumulated 11,323 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 39,177 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Inc holds 13,154 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Huntington Savings Bank has 424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 1,485 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 34,995 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kistler has 114 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Service has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% stake. Montrusco Bolton reported 123,041 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 191,486 shares. Montag A And Assocs stated it has 21,420 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Com holds 15,733 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Winmark Corp (NASDAQ:WINA) by 13,006 shares to 141,389 shares, valued at $26.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 52,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 814,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.41 million for 21.43 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.