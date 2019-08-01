As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Focused Investors Lowered Position; Norwest Venture Partners X LP Trimmed Mobileiron (MOBL) Stake by $17.79 Million as Valuation Rose

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 1.03M shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 652,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.28 million, down from 673,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $292.95. About 932,921 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.95 million were accumulated by Altai Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 1.05M were reported by Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Amp Ltd has 38,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment holds 4,813 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 68,000 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 33,402 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Metropolitan Life New York has 0.03% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 16,468 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). The Missouri-based Amer Century Inc has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Federated Pa holds 0.03% or 2.00M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 16,648 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.13 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

