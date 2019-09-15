As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Comerica Bank Lifted Its Position; Contravisory Investment Management Has Increased Sealed Air New (SEE) Position by $300,552

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 11926.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 7,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309,000, up from 60 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 58,615 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.86M, up from 54,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Evaluating Commercial Metals Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CMC) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,497 shares to 4,096 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 4,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,830 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 13,132 shares to 115,052 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 8,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,063 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).