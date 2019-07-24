As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Declined, Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Decreased Position; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position Has Increased by Davis R M Inc

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 35,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 555,621 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.09 million, up from 519,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.74B market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.73. About 2.32M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $13.03 during the last trading session, reaching $289.56. About 2.20M shares traded or 36.31% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,938 shares to 118,083 shares, valued at $19.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,828 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W had sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6,752 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.17% or 19,413 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 8,135 are owned by Shaker Limited Liability Oh. 955,176 were reported by Disciplined Growth Mn. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 53,903 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 60 shares. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 20,369 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 386,092 shares. Bennicas & reported 29,133 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 95,591 shares. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,300 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.32% or 263,746 shares. 3,616 are held by Synovus Fincl Corp. Bryn Mawr Tru Comm accumulated 0.21% or 47,471 shares.

