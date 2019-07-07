As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Declined, Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $26.67 Million; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) as Stock Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.23M market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 86,063 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 841,384 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares to 72,415 shares, valued at $25.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 40,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.37 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “After 22 years, Widmer to close NoPo pub – Portland Business Journal” on January 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Kona Brewing Keep Craft Brew Alliance Growing in Q4? – The Motley Fool” published on March 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands, Grubhub Tie Up to Boost On-Demand Delivery – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Craft Brew Alliance Is Finally Ready to Ride the Big Wave – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.