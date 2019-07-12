As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Declined, Clough Capital Partners LP Boosted by $8.79 Million Its Stake; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Holder Grimes & Company Has Upped Position by $727,800

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 14,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,322 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 126,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 253,555 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 86.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 30,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07M, up from 35,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $309.07. About 1.18 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 258,500 shares to 806,958 shares, valued at $22.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 13,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,853 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF) by 66,528 shares to 11,565 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 127,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG).