As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Violich Capital Management Increased Stake by $893,940; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $4.06 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 452.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $245.81. About 673,160 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 29,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 15,093 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 44,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 95,864 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – JLL Strengthens Financial Profile with Renewed Credit Facility; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE SAYS AS PER AMENDMENT, REDUCTION IN PRICING RANGE FROM LIBOR PLUS 0.875% TO 1.35% – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle Raises Dividend to 41c; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,790 shares to 227,162 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 14,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,636 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1,930 shares to 4,602 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 18,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 4,468 shares. 49 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. Amer Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 43,883 shares. Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Mngmt Grp has invested 0.54% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Kerrisdale Advisers has 26,242 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp reported 0.03% stake. Principal Gru Inc reported 0.03% stake. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 0.12% or 386,206 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability owns 76 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 794,717 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 100 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 3,058 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 888,100 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.14% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 225,028 shares.

