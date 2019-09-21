As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Tt International Has Boosted by $977,976 Its Position; Robertson Opportunity Capital Upped Ceva (CEVA) Position by $453,600

Tt International increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 32,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05 million shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 126,694 shares traded or 16.89% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNERS INCLUDE BERENBERG, DEUTSCHE BANK, UBS; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA GROUP PLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Appends Limited Default (LD) Designation To Ceva Group Plc Caa2-PD Probability Of Default Rating (PDR); 19/04/2018 – DJ CEVA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEVA); 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CEVA GROUP PLC’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING (‘CFR; 22/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS CEVA GROUP ‘B-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS THE PROPOSED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ALL PRIMARY OFFERING IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.3 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 5,925 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 695 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2.29 million shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Management has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 3.35M are owned by Blackrock. Campbell Newman Asset Inc holds 23,315 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 34,086 shares. Geode invested in 287,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 0% or 30,294 shares. Ameriprise reported 119,908 shares. Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 386,843 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has 43,167 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 64,526 shares.