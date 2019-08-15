As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed by $14.43 Million Its Position; Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stake Held by Rr Advisors Llc

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 25.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 50,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 150,360 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.15 million, down from 200,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.59 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 3.40 million shares traded or 51.78% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 185,310 shares to 474,387 shares, valued at $85.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.10 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.