As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Increased Position; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Holding in Caesars Entertainment (CZR) by $1.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 1086.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 152,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 166,324 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 3.82M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 93.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 13,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 27,192 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 14,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 1.32M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 69,098 shares to 118,422 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 23,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,772 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem down 2% despite Q2 beat and raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited holds 514,832 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has invested 2% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.02% or 2.78 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 0% or 33,157 shares in its portfolio. Shapiro Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 26.65M shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 0% or 186,191 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tru Co Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 1,000 are held by Optimum Inv Advsr. Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 57 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 13,838 shares. Frontier Mgmt holds 0.12% or 224,535 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 269,058 shares.