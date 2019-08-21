As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in One Gas (OGS) as Market Valuation Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 18,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 31,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 49,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $266.57. About 1.35 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 71.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 16,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The hedge fund held 6,475 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 22,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $90.6. About 98,870 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 25,000 shares to 120,720 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 41,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.04% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 21,034 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc has invested 0.07% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Us Bank De holds 8,769 shares. Capital Advisors Ok accumulated 2,473 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Edgemoor Investment Advsrs accumulated 2,500 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). 6,200 are held by Macquarie Grp Incorporated. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 198,976 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 5,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc accumulated 222,959 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 35,552 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

