As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Loews Has Lifted Its Stake by $5.72 Million; Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $1.16 Million as Share Price Declined

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $267.88. About 884,001 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 89,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 648,624 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 559,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.35M market cap company. The stock increased 5.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 383,618 shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,055 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,733 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 16,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 648,624 were reported by Tygh Inc. Blackrock reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Moreover, Indexiq Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Paradigm Cap Ny reported 671,200 shares. The New York-based Amer International Grp Inc has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Principal Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 565,659 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,781 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,353 shares to 97,920 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 19,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NASDAQ:NICE).

