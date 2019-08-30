As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Auxier Asset Management Decreased Its Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Moors & Cabot Upped by $343,908 Its Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 1,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,937 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $233.84. About 1.54M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $262.68. About 477,175 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,000 shares to 8,170 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,306 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Financial Advisory Service Inc has 0.19% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.42% or 8,516 shares. Paradigm Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,609 shares. Asset Management One invested in 522,299 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.67% or 3.08M shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 1.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 67,754 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 118,041 shares. Hm Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,483 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Arrow reported 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hartline Invest Corporation has 5,978 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Schroder Mngmt Group invested 0.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 52,952 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct invested in 4.63% or 19,542 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 0.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,314 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.