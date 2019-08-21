As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Delta Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Asset Management Group Raised Holding by $767,258

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.22 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $267.87. About 824,129 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y stated it has 20,108 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Mngmt reported 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 954,724 shares. The Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Company reported 17,383 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Lesa Sroufe And accumulated 0.39% or 3,727 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability stated it has 100,884 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors holds 0.2% or 40,650 shares in its portfolio. Yhb has invested 1.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Greystone Managed Invs invested in 26,191 shares. Lvm Management Ltd Mi reported 12,209 shares stake. Harvey Invest Limited Liability has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meyer Handelman holds 1.86% or 306,155 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Services holds 2.31% or 86,529 shares. Capital Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).