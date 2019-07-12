As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Increased Position; As Esperion Therapeutics Ne (Call) (ESPR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Walleye Trading Has Lowered Position

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (Call) (ESPR) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 275,213 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients wit; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 72,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.40M, up from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $309.04. About 1.14 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp stated it has 109,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,132 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 392 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd. Barclays Plc owns 7,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meditor Grp Inc, a Bermuda-based fund reported 2.68M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 273,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pentwater Capital LP invested in 2.48 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 27,200 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 20,334 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.07% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership owns 1.63M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 173,895 shares in its portfolio.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 18,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLI) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.89 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -161.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Esperion Therapeutics At $25, Earn 17.2% Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Esperion Announces Publication in The Journal of the American Heart Association of Bempedoic Acid Study 3 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Credit Suisse Best Ideas List Still Has 50% Implied Upside for 8 Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Esperion and Oberland Capital Announce $200 Million Funding Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion Therapeutics: Hold For PDUFA Date – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.