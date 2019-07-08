As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Boosted by $16.01 Million Its Stake; As Wal (WMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Increased Position

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 124,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 1.96 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart, Walmart India top executives meet CCI to explain biz activities; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Two Years and Two Contenents – Behind Walmart’s Flipkart Deal: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart:; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Sees India’s Flipkart as Key to Atone for China Missteps; 06/04/2018 – Madhavan Narayanan: “Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart: sources” -; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 55,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,373 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.20 million, up from 129,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $283.64. About 398,215 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 13,380 shares to 806,465 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 38,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,714 shares, and cut its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding owns 103,058 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Somerset Tru holds 20,608 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 10.86 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Barbara Oil holds 48,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 54,000 shares. Maryland-based Park Circle Co has invested 1.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Orca Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.93% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 26,324 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company, California-based fund reported 492,895 shares. Martin And Company Tn owns 19,134 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Gru holds 1.02% or 51,065 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 9,100 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.15% or 22,393 shares in its portfolio. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corp reported 4.61% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,800 shares stake.