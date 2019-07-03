As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Decreased Stake by $2.63 Million; As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Shares Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $620,725

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 810,074 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.18B for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.94 million for 26.23 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.