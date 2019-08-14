As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted Position; Voxx International (VOXX) Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Has Decreased Its Position by $373.70 Million

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Voxx International (VOXX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 80,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 billion, down from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Voxx International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.81% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 20,348 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 12.42 million shares or 1.14% more from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 303 shares stake. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 135,478 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 280,533 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 31,973 shares. 1.83 million were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 38,901 shares. New York-based Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp has 150,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). 267 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Ancora Ltd Com has 309,851 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Millennium Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 138,018 shares. Carroll Finance Associates reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% or 493,135 shares in its portfolio.

