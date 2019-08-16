As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered by $5.21 Million Its Holding; Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Sarissa Capital Management LP Upped Position

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02M, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $227.63. About 850,029 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares to 51,119 shares, valued at $91.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem down 2% despite Q2 beat and raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, CWEN, GS – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intercept (ICPT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, NASH in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.