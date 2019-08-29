As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Cut Holding by $1.62 Million; Nantahala Capital Management Cut Holding in Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) by $1.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 169,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 8.49M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 5,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 11,575 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 17,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $260.09. About 1.31M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 26,815 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 441,259 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0% or 10,354 shares. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 338,902 shares. 232,723 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Segantii Capital Management Ltd invested in 300,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 103,743 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Ltd. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bridger Mgmt Lc invested 0.95% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 901,428 shares. Contrarian Capital Management holds 3.33% or 4.31M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 52,695 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.42M shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 116,231 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $49.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 133,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,405 shares to 32,892 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.43 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.