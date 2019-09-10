As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Todd Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Associated Banc-Corp Holding in Prudential Finl (PRU) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 6,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 94,509 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 100,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 2.62 million shares traded or 28.50% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 18,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 115,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.27 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 10 shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability Com, a North Dakota-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brinker accumulated 8,726 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Llc has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com owns 57,643 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca holds 1.79% or 20,980 shares. Chemical Bancshares reported 32,359 shares stake. Pggm has invested 0.18% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 0.05% or 5,451 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.25% or 409,778 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap accumulated 250 shares. Asset Strategies reported 9,065 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.07% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.27B for 6.50 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 84,257 shares to 150,945 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Prudential to split by year-end; monitoring Hong Kong protests – Reuters” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Prudential Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Its Announced Acquisition of Assurance IQ, Inc. – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Prudential And Three Other Stocks Ben Graham Might Like – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Market Indicator Remains Around 140% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 13.04 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 10,959 shares to 88,778 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ad (NYSE:TSM) by 12,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Julius Baer Group Ltd Adr (JBAXY).

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.