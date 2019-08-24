As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Rpc (RES) Holding Lifted by Causeway Capital Management Llc

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 380,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 7.39 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.37 million, up from 7.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 2.32M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares to 51,119 shares, valued at $91.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 593,579 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 430,653 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1.22M shares. First Manhattan Company has 3,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sageworth Company holds 0% or 487 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 941,700 shares. Amer Intl Group stated it has 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,945 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 1.70 million shares. Causeway Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.85% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). 317,250 were reported by Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company reported 178,274 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.09% or 83,500 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 12,110 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 2.62 million shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.03 million shares to 224,327 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).