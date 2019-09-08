As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Holding by $75.29 Million; Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Value Rose While Falcon Point Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $1.77 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 88,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 219,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 308,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 353,745 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 263,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 227,446 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $117.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 257,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company holds 0.01% or 74,730 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 27,447 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,918 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.60 million shares or 4.27% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 28,492 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alphaone Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 79,816 shares. Conestoga Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 18,500 shares. 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 269,488 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has 0.3% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 12,706 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 331,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 626,261 shares. Moreover, Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation has 0.17% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 396,327 shares.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.22M for 154.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp. by 32,226 shares to 253,858 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 29,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).