As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lowered Stake; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lowered Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position by $7.78 Million

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 736,218 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 3.19M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 28/05/2018 – FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD FZO.AX – TO LAUNCH IN INDIA WITH VODAFONE AND MICROMAX; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $80.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,836 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

