As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $936,364; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Increases Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26M, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.10M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 45,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.57M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 964,936 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 17,353 shares to 11,269 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,583 shares to 24,627 shares, valued at $28.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.