As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Northpointe Capital Decreased Holding by $2.51 Million; Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $3.30 Million as Stock Price Declined

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 8,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 10,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 19,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $252.53. About 1.17M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 205,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 156,639 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 362,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 1.10 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO SHARES HIT NEAR 2-YR HIGH AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $27.00/Share From $21.00 by Baird; 22/04/2018 – DJ Abercrombie & Fitch Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANF); 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Closing Up to 60 Stores in U.S. in FY18 Through Lease Expirations; 18/04/2018 – Mango receives IPO pitches as it seeks path back to profitability –; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 15/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Update: Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Gross Profit Rate Up Slightly; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch is officially closing 60 more stores

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ANF’s profit will be $19.31 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -164.58% EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 376,917 shares to 385,949 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 42.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.15 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 3,198 shares to 22,205 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 21,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).