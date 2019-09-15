As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Carmignac Gestion Trimmed Its Holding; As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Price Rose, Marathon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $674,802

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 37,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 412,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, down from 450,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 6.50 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 149,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289.34M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 81,872 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 91,647 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company has 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 143,977 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 2.27M shares. Cookson Peirce & has invested 0.1% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Granahan Ma has 0.37% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 405,511 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 52,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 408,747 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co invested in 30,033 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 6.68 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 151,820 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 366,715 shares.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.39 million for 27.60 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 743,067 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $71.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 964,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.