As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Highline Capital Management Cut Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake Held by Smith Salley & Associates

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 59,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 278,858 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.03 million, down from 338,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $287.67. About 605,295 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 9,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 133,250 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, up from 124,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 3.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.86 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $51.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 786,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 18,671 shares to 8,220 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 34,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,153 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Surges 47% in a Year: More Room to Run? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Kimberly-Clark – Motley Fool” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Limited Company invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks reported 1.16% stake. Duff & Phelps Invest Company holds 27,100 shares. Garland Capital Mngmt accumulated 55,602 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested in 0.86% or 499,706 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. 2.16 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. The New Jersey-based Financial Architects Incorporated has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). At National Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd owns 52,164 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4,682 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iat Reinsurance Company reported 39,400 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated accumulated 2.16M shares.