As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Channing Capital Management Has Increased by $5.02 Million Its Holding; Seidman Lawrence B Decreased Its Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 29,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 361,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20M, down from 390,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 67,369 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 151.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 17,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 29,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, up from 11,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 291,886 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $46.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 59,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,215 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.86M for 9.39 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CNOB shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.24 million shares or 4.32% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 363,599 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 0.06% or 14,056 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 2.33M shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,570 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 62,600 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. 3,200 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Endeavour reported 2.79% stake. State Bank Of Mellon holds 203,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 9,578 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 163,200 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 83,715 shares in its portfolio.