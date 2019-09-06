As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Auxier Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Ls Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $600,831

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 252,798 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.02 million, down from 255,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.6. About 10.30M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $250.95. About 942,230 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.78 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6,868 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

