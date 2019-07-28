As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Holding by $518,518; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Declined, Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Raised Position

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 32,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 746,024 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.09M, down from 747,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

