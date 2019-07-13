As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Cut Its Stake; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Waters (WAT) Stake by $2.77 Million as Shares Declined

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 596,473 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.80 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. Another trade for 27,848 shares valued at $6.28 million was made by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25. SALICE THOMAS P had sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180. Kelly Terrence P had sold 2,942 shares worth $673,571 on Monday, January 28. The insider Kim Francis sold $206,694. 10,000 shares valued at $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12. $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by King Ian.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Management Limited Com reported 0.19% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Burney owns 53,374 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Co stated it has 1,528 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Provident Investment Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 6,400 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,744 shares. King Luther Capital Corp has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0% or 72 shares. Nordea reported 199,015 shares stake. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 3.79% or 115,938 shares. Argyle Mgmt reported 14,425 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.13% stake. Pension accumulated 96,749 shares.

