As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Declined, Stanley Capital Management Lowered by $1.23 Million Its Position; Arlington Value Capital Position in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Raised by $985,732

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $282.72. About 1.30 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.69. About 288,334 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.02% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 22,633 are held by Macquarie Group. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 48,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,863 shares. Charles Schwab has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 16,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 279,488 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. M&T Bancorp Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 2,503 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Ser Incorporated holds 318 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Castleark Management Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 164,648 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Forte Cap Ltd Liability Company Adv stated it has 47,594 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,775 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,600 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.