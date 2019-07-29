As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Declined, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Trimmed by $638,575 Its Stake; As Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Shares Rose, Holder Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed Stake

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $298.93. About 775,430 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 670,175 shares traded or 21.87% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU)

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,058 shares to 23,739 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us S/C Earnings E (EES) by 11,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Us Multifactor Etf.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,033 shares to 244,537 shares, valued at $16.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 13,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Pnc Gru stated it has 29,524 shares. Sei accumulated 17,607 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 66,883 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 59,679 shares. 125,714 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Group Llp. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 800 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 237,073 shares. 33,723 are held by Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability Corporation. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Llc holds 745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 10,160 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 10,056 shares.