As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Declined, Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lowered Stake; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,772 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 23,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 2.00 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 5,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 301,414 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $35.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 14,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 192,601 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Company owns 5,515 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. New York-based Intl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 1.79% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Glenmede Communications Na reported 660,839 shares. Moreover, Shayne And Ltd Llc has 1.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealth Architects Limited Liability owns 1,737 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Prns Inc has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,590 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested in 25,673 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 1.59% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 19,051 shares. Diversified Tru Co has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blue Financial Incorporated owns 8,946 shares. 17,291 are owned by First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.