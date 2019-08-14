As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Stanley Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.23 Million; As Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Advent International Has Decreased Its Stake by $815.00 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $276.91. About 520,344 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836.60M, down from 10.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athleticainc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $174.35. About 551,421 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,600 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.30 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 35,000 shares to 188,000 shares, valued at $24.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.1% or 50,400 shares. Fagan Associate holds 8,560 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 4,252 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 19,200 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 100 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 279,348 shares. British Columbia Inv invested in 0.04% or 27,954 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.05% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Signaturefd Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 2,979 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 2,060 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Qci Asset Management New York stated it has 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 77 shares. 67,332 are owned by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership.