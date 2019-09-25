As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Value Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Upped by $19.22 Million Its Holding

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 30,587 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63M, down from 31,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $248.19. About 1.82M shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 156.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 226,138 shares as the company's stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 371,055 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 144,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $92.9. About 1.50 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 149,483 shares to 5.73M shares, valued at $490.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 285,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 72,877 shares. Andra Ap reported 61,000 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 145,368 were accumulated by Howard Mgmt. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 42,177 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 18,170 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.19% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 417,097 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 5,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 162,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Hilton Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ent Financial Svcs Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 569 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 11,343 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 136 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5,400 shares to 37,710 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 76,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).