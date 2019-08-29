As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Trimmed Holding; Affimed N V (AFMD) Shareholder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Lowered Position by $4.27 Million as Shares Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 73,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14 million, down from 78,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $259.75. About 1.38M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.08M market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 204,007 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.42 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11,975 shares to 144,400 shares, valued at $26.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:MRTX).