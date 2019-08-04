As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Has Decreased Holding by $1.09 Million; As Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Share Value Declined, Fenimore Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 95.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 322,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 335,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 29/03/2018 – Huge CEO Aaron Shapiro to Leave the IPG Digital Agency; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares to 251,698 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN had bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988 on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.74 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14,716 shares to 210,253 shares, valued at $25.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 38,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX).