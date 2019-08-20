As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Delta Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Cqs Cayman LP Holding in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Lifted by $1.28 Million as Stock Declined

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.04. About 643,939 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 26,560 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 05/03/2018 Lenders One Celebrates the Largest Number of New Members in its 18-Year History; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 23/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – Premium Title Expands National Footprint by Securing Escrow Licensing in Four New States; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS – PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOAN B, CASH ON HAND FOR REFINANCING EXISTING TERM LOAN B DUE DEC 2020, PAY FEES, EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

More important recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.95 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huami Corporation (HMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altisource Announces Appointment of CFO Nasdaq:ASPS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Vendorly Announces Agreement with BitSight Nasdaq:ASPS – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altisource Closes the Sale of Its Financial Services Business and the Sale of the Majority of Its Remaining Short-Term Investments in Real Estate; Company Also Begins Selling Its Investment in Front Yard Residential Corporation Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.