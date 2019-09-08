As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Has Lowered by $1.09 Million Its Holding; Prudential Plc Has Cut Patterson (PTEN) Holding by $33.17 Million; Stock Value Declined

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18 million shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 43.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 2.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.66M, down from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.21M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,850 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $134.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 20,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares to 3,053 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).