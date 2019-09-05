As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lowered by $638,575 Its Position; Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position by $300,941 as Stock Value Declined

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $251.22. About 2.77 million shares traded or 103.17% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 7.11M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 4,132 shares to 240,680 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 9,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,665 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mark (VEA) by 14,965 shares to 130,429 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series I by 10,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Us Multifactor Etf.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.08 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.