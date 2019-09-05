As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $30.04 Million; Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose While Rodgers Brothers Increased Position by $692,325

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 105,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 346,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41 million, down from 451,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.23. About 1.29 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 289.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 13,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,268 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 4,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.11. About 5.57M shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 240,558 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $145.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.24 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

