As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed by $651,490 Its Position; Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) as Stock Value Declined

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 5,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $262.46. About 723,034 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 128.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 70,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 125,617 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 54,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 893,775 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 8,515 were reported by Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 683,752 shares. Incorporated Ca reported 64,511 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 401,180 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 3.83M shares. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 4,394 shares. Mufg Americas Holding has 280 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 374,606 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 60,909 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 7,071 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank reported 40,239 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts Corp has 0.07% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 166,021 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36,076 shares to 302,227 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 33,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,220 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,262 shares to 6,077 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.56 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.