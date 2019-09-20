As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Loews Lowered Position; Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding Maintained by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 92.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,727 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $487,000, down from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $252.86. About 1.31M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 3,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 165,718 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.73M, up from 162,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 4.26M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Cap Management holds 35,520 shares. Investec Asset Limited has 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 674,737 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs owns 238,111 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Company reported 3.44% stake. 2,080 were reported by Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Co. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Opus Invest Mgmt accumulated 47,000 shares. Coldstream Capital Management accumulated 32,960 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc invested in 253,659 shares or 2.75% of the stock. 8.28 million were reported by Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership. Asset One Company Ltd invested 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, National Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 58,023 are held by Schmidt P J Mgmt. Cumberland Ltd holds 16,010 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,513 shares to 13,893 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Nuveen Blmbrg Sr by 49,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,520 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.17 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

